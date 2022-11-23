Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Cherokee

103,334 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Cherokee

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

  1. 9429036
  2. 9429036
  3. 9429036
  4. 9429036
  5. 9429036
  6. 9429036
  7. 9429036
  8. 9429036
  9. 9429036
Contact Seller

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

103,334KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9429036
  • Stock #: N00514A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMAS8HD217190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,334 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Cherokee boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Full-Size Spare Tire, Class III Hitch Receiver, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26A -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic.* This Jeep Cherokee Features the Following Options *ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System, 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, Bright Dual Exhaust Tips, Engine Oil Cooler, DEEP CHERRY RED CRYSTAL PEARL, BRIGHT SIDE ROOF RAILS, BLACK/BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, 3.517 AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 17 x 7 Full-Face, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 can get you a trustworthy Cherokee today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2017 Jeep Cherokee S...
 103,334 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Cherokee N...
 79,591 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Accent ...
 99,357 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-271-XXXX

(click to show)

613-271-7114

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory