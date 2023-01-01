$25,976+ tax & licensing
$25,976
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Jeep Compass
Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Location
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
49,565KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10113954
- Stock #: 11385A
- VIN: 3C4NJDCB4HT654599
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jazz Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,565 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $26755 - Our Price is just $25976!
As Edmunds.com says of the 2017 Jeep Compass, this is one of the few compact SUVs offering a measure of off-road ability. This 2017 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The redesigned 2017 Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, you're never left behind and you never miss out on the fun. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This low mileage SUV has just 49,565 kms. It's jazz blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Compass's trim level is Limited. Upgrade to the range-topping Limited trim for a luxurious compact SUV. It comes with four-wheel drive, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, Uconnect 8.4 with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, remote start, automatic headlights, tasteful chrome exterior trim, power heated mirrors, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDCB4HT654599.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Electric power steering
Chrome dash trim
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Capacity: 51 L
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.8 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Rear Leg Room: 973 mm
UConnect
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,250 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,086 kg
Front Head Room: 995 mm
Curb weight: 1,509 kg
Overall Length: 4,394 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Hip Room: 1,375 mm
Overall Width: 1,874 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,439 mm
Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims
SiriusXM
Max cargo capacity: 1,700 L
Wheelbase: 2,636 mm
Overall height: 1,647 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Google Android Auto mirroring
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
