Calling all enthusiasts for this dominant and agile 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited. Savor silky smooth shifting from the Automatic transmission paired with this impressive Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine. With an incredible amount of torque, this vehicle is waiting for a commanding driver! It comes equipped with these options: WHEELS: 20 X 8.0 SATIN SILVER ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR, Bridgestone Brand Tires, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR -inc: Bridgestone Brand Tires, RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4 DISPLAY -inc: Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp, Pages, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, 8.4 Touchscreen, Nav-Ready, See Retailer for Details, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23H LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, POWER SUNROOF, NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD), GVWR: 2,948 KGS (6,500 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), and BRIGHT WHITE. Find excuses for road trips in this lively and whimsical Jeep Grand Cherokee. Come in for a quick visit at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to claim your Jeep Grand Cherokee!
