Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

  1. 4938801
  2. 4938801
  3. 4938801
  4. 4938801
  5. 4938801
  6. 4938801
  7. 4938801
  8. 4938801
  9. 4938801
  10. 4938801
  11. 4938801
  12. 4938801
  13. 4938801
  14. 4938801
  15. 4938801
  16. 4938801
  17. 4938801
  18. 4938801
  19. 4938801
  20. 4938801
  21. 4938801
  22. 4938801
  23. 4938801
  24. 4938801
  25. 4938801
  26. 4938801
  27. 4938801
  28. 4938801
  29. 4938801
Contact Seller

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,460KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4938801
  • Stock #: L00126A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG4HC879336
Exterior Colour
Bright White
Interior Colour
Black/Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Calling all enthusiasts for this dominant and agile 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited. Savor silky smooth shifting from the Automatic transmission paired with this impressive Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine. With an incredible amount of torque, this vehicle is waiting for a commanding driver! It comes equipped with these options: WHEELS: 20 X 8.0 SATIN SILVER ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR, Bridgestone Brand Tires, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR -inc: Bridgestone Brand Tires, RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4 DISPLAY -inc: Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp, Pages, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, 8.4 Touchscreen, Nav-Ready, See Retailer for Details, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23H LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, POWER SUNROOF, NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD), GVWR: 2,948 KGS (6,500 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), and BRIGHT WHITE. Find excuses for road trips in this lively and whimsical Jeep Grand Cherokee. Come in for a quick visit at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to claim your Jeep Grand Cherokee!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 8-Speed A/T
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2020 RAM 1500 SPORT
 1,000 KM
$74,730 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 87,902 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 NIGHT
 89,696 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-271-XXXX

(click to show)

613-271-7114

Send A Message