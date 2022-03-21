Menu
2017 Jeep Patriot

104,282 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2017 Jeep Patriot

2017 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North

2017 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

104,282KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8839523
  • Stock #: N00418B
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB0HD190894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,282 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Patriot delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: AutoStick Automatic Transmission, Tip Start (STD), RADIO: 430N 6.5 TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5 Touchscreen, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC.* This Jeep Patriot Features the Following Options *ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT (STD), DARK SLATE GREY, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum w/Granite Pockets, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Touring Suspension, Tires: P215/60R17 BSW All-Season Touring, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *Stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Email Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

