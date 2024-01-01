$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Sedona
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
109,228KM
Used
VIN KNDME5C18H6299797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,228 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Kia Sedona is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2017 Kia Sedona seeks to change the long-held image of the minivan with this cool and sophisticated new design. Equipped with advanced technology, first-class safety and efficient performance, this Sedona proves you can have it all. The 2017 Sedona is premium comfort with the power to transform. Aggressive and refined, it's your getaway vehicle and rolling lounge on the go.This van has 109,228 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
