2017 Kia Sorento

67,195 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2017 Kia Sorento

2017 Kia Sorento

EX V6

2017 Kia Sorento

EX V6

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

67,195KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5475278
  • Stock #: L0837
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA58HG234238

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L0837
  • Mileage 67,195 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Heated Seats!

The next generation of Sorento is Kia's most refined yet. This 2017 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2017 Sorento has been redesigned with a wider stance and a longer wheelbase to provide a more versatile cabin. The Sorento has elegantly sculpted surfaces, more cabin space, and a wraparound dashboard for distinctive appeal. From finely crafted seating to intuitive advanced technologies, it's the car you drive to seek out adventure.This SUV has 67,195 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sorento's trim level is EX V6. The EX trim Kia Sorento gives you a satisfying blend of features and value in a quality build, off road capable SUV. It comes with a seven-inch LCD audio display with Android Auto and SiriusXM, an aux jack, and a USB port, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a rearview camera, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, automatic climate control, steering wheel audio and cruise control, blind spot detection, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Compass
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Heated Steering Wheel
Air filtration
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Trailer Wiring Harness
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Blind spot sensor
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic
Blind Spot Detection
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
3.041 Axle Ratio
71 L Fuel Tank
Full Carpet Floor Covering
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Leather/Simulated Wood Gear Shift Knob
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
SiriusXM
Streaming Audio
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Engine: 3.3L DOHC GDI V6
GVWR: 2,550 kgs (5,622 lbs)
Rear Collision Warning
Tires: P235/60R18 Low Rolling Resistance
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Wheels: 18" Machine-Finish Alloy w/Black Spokes
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 14-way power driver seat, 4-way driver lumbar support and driver seat memory

