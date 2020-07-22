2017 Kia Sorento

Vehicle Features

Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Compass Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Air filtration Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera CHROME DOOR HANDLES Rear Parking Sensors PERIMETER ALARM SPLASH GUARDS Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Blind spot sensor Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic Blind Spot Detection Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Analog Display Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park 3.041 Axle Ratio 71 L Fuel Tank Full Carpet Floor Covering 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Leather/Simulated Wood Gear Shift Knob Battery w/Run Down Protection Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control SiriusXM Streaming Audio Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Engine: 3.3L DOHC GDI V6 GVWR: 2,550 kgs (5,622 lbs) Rear Collision Warning Tires: P235/60R18 Low Rolling Resistance Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Wheels: 18" Machine-Finish Alloy w/Black Spokes Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 14-way power driver seat, 4-way driver lumbar support and driver seat memory

