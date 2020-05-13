2017 Mazda CX-3

+ taxes & licensing
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
This Mazda CX-3 boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 Alloy w/Gunmetal Finish, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-DRIVE Automatic -inc: sport mode, drive selection switch and paddle shifters. This Mazda CX-3 Features the Following Options Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P215/50R18 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button. Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years. Stop By Today For a must-own Mazda CX-3 come see us at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2. Just minutes away! Call Capital Dodge Today!Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait ? Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
