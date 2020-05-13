Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda CX-3

2017 Mazda CX-3

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda CX-3

GT

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

  1. 5010237
  2. 5010237
Contact Seller

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,780KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5010237
  • Stock #: P2893A
  • VIN: JM1DKFD71H0157876
Exterior Colour
White
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This Mazda CX-3 boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 Alloy w/Gunmetal Finish, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-DRIVE Automatic -inc: sport mode, drive selection switch and paddle shifters. This Mazda CX-3 Features the Following Options Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P215/50R18 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button. Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years. Stop By Today For a must-own Mazda CX-3 come see us at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2. Just minutes away! Call Capital Dodge Today!Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait ? Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Additional Features
  • Driver Airbags,Passenger Airbags,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Climate Control,Air Conditioning,AM/FM,CD Player,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS),Four Wheel Disk Brakes,Adaptative Cruise Control,Rear Defroster,Child Safety Locks,All Whee...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2019 Dodge Durango GT
 27,548 KM
$37,999 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Durango GT
 15,918 KM
$37,999 + tax & lic
2011 Jeep Wrangler U...
 128,654 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-271-XXXX

(click to show)

613-271-7114

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory