2017 Mazda CX-3
GX - Bluetooth
76,095KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8651443
- Stock #: L2883A
- VIN: JM1DKDB72H0150376
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Meteor Grey Mica
- Interior Colour Black clth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $20080 - Our Price is just $19495!
According to Edmunds.com, the Mazda CX-3 reprises its role as the spunky, fun alternative in the subcompact crossover segment. This 2017 Mazda CX-3 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
From city streets to rural roadways, the 2017 Mazda CX-3 takes you where you want to go. An edgy design speaks to the innovative engineering of Mazda while modern technology enhances the driving experience. As a compact crossover, this model is easy to drive while providing exceptional performance, superior safety and a fun-to-drive driving experience.This SUV has 76,095 kms. It's meteor grey mica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 146HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CX-3's trim level is GX. Premium features are standard on this entry level Mazda CX-3 GX, such as the seven-inch colour touchscreen display which comes with MAZDA CONNECT and Bluetooth. Enjoy your favourite tunes with the AM/FM CD player with six speakers and HD Radio. Also standard on this model are features like air conditioning, rearview camera, remote keyless entry, push button start, and cruise control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Rearview Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Mazda Connect, Touchscreen, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
