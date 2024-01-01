$7,079+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA5
GT
2017 Mazda MAZDA5
GT
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$7,079
+ taxes & licensing
Used
191,385KM
VIN JM1CW2DL2H0193419
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 191,385 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, Power Windows, Aluminum Wheels
As Auto Trader says of the 2017 Mazda5, it's low asking price and compact dimensions make it a unique offering in the segment. This 2017 Mazda Mazda5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
A spacious cabin makes the 2017 Mazda5 a practical choice for modern families. Comfort and convenience amenities ensure the cabin is just as perfect. In addition, modern safety equipment gives drivers an added peace of mind for their journeys.This sedan has 191,385 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Mazda5's trim level is GT. Premium amenities for the 2017 Mazda5 GT ensure you enjoy the ride with heated front seats and leather-trimmed upholstery. Xenon HID headlights and halogen fog lights provide enhanced visibility. Other features you're sure to appreciate include power windows and door locks, aluminum wheels, illuminated entry, two captain's chairs for the second row, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob and Bluetooth connectivity.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2017 Mazda MAZDA5