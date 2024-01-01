Menu
If youre looking for a luxury car that not only impresses with its badging but with its engineering excellence, performance capabilities and outstanding luxury amenities, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan, coupe or cabriolet makes an excellent choice, says KBB.com. This 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This convertible has 149,901 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Details Description

11990670

VIN WDDWK4KB1HF465606

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 24-0082A
  Mileage 149,901 KM

Vehicle Description

If youre looking for a luxury car that not only impresses with its badging but with its engineering excellence, performance capabilities and outstanding luxury amenities, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan, coupe or cabriolet makes an excellent choice, says KBB.com. This 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This convertible has 149,901 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

