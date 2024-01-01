$14,996+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Nissan Micra
S - CD Player - Aux Jack - Cloth Seats
2017 Nissan Micra
S - CD Player - Aux Jack - Cloth Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$14,996
+ taxes & licensing
45,775KM
Used
VIN 3N1CK3CP4HL259142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11859A
- Mileage 45,775 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, CD Player, Aux Jack, Cloth Seats, Trip Computer!
Compare at $15446 - Our Price is just $14996!
This Nissan Micra is a small car with a big personality. This 2017 Nissan Micra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Live boldly with this Nissan Micra. Break away from the pack with fun to drive agility and impressive fuel economy. Say yes to European design, grab onto the leather-wrapped steering wheel, and shine on with chrome in all the right places. Regardless of your plans, you've made the right choice with this fun, affordable Nissan Micra. This low mileage hatchback has just 45,775 kms. It's super black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Micra's trim level is S. This Nissan Micra S is a small car that's big on value. It comes with standard features like an AM/FM CD player with an audio aux jack, cloth seats, carpeted floor mats, 60/40 split folding back seats, a trip computer, variable intermittent windshield wipers, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cd Player, Aux Jack, Cloth Seats, Trip Computer.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome accents
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Integrated roof antenna
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seating
Cloth Seats
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Convenience
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Center Console: Full with storage
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Diameter: 15
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Wheel Width: 5.5
Manual remote driver mirror adjustment
Manual remote passenger mirror adjustment
Total Number of Speakers: 2
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 185 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.9 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,051 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.8 L/100 km
AUX JACK
Front Head Room: 1,033 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Rear Hip Room: 1,240 mm
Rear Head Room: 976 mm
Fuel Capacity: 41 L
Wheelbase: 2,450 mm
Overall height: 1,527 mm
Manual child safety locks
Rear Leg Room: 860 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,269 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,295 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,217 mm
Overall Length: 3,827 mm
Overall Width: 1,665 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,514 kg
Curb weight: 1,085 kg
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$14,996
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2017 Nissan Micra