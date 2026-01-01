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2017 Nissan Micra
S - CD Player - Aux Jack - Cloth Seats - $33.20 /Wk
2017 Nissan Micra
S - CD Player - Aux Jack - Cloth Seats - $33.20 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$8,964
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
110,319KM
VIN 3N1CK3CP8HL262156
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,319 KM
Vehicle Description
CD Player, Aux Jack, Cloth Seats, Trip Computer!
Who says a small car has to be a penalty box? Enjoy the drive in this fun Nissan Micra. This 2017 Nissan Micra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Live boldly with this Nissan Micra. Break away from the pack with fun to drive agility and impressive fuel economy. Say yes to European design, grab onto the leather-wrapped steering wheel, and shine on with chrome in all the right places. Regardless of your plans, you've made the right choice with this fun, affordable Nissan Micra.
This sedan has 110,319 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Micra's trim level is S. This Nissan Micra S is a small car that's big on value. It comes with standard features like an AM/FM CD player with an audio aux jack, cloth seats, carpeted floor mats, 60/40 split folding back seats, a trip computer, variable intermittent windshield wipers, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: CD Player, Aux Jack, Cloth Seats, Trip Computer.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $33.20 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Who says a small car has to be a penalty box? Enjoy the drive in this fun Nissan Micra. This 2017 Nissan Micra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Live boldly with this Nissan Micra. Break away from the pack with fun to drive agility and impressive fuel economy. Say yes to European design, grab onto the leather-wrapped steering wheel, and shine on with chrome in all the right places. Regardless of your plans, you've made the right choice with this fun, affordable Nissan Micra.
This sedan has 110,319 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Micra's trim level is S. This Nissan Micra S is a small car that's big on value. It comes with standard features like an AM/FM CD player with an audio aux jack, cloth seats, carpeted floor mats, 60/40 split folding back seats, a trip computer, variable intermittent windshield wipers, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: CD Player, Aux Jack, Cloth Seats, Trip Computer.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $33.20 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Interior
Trip Computer
Seating
Cloth Seats
Additional Features
AUX JACK
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$8,964
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2017 Nissan Micra