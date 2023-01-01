$26,980+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Murano
SV - Sunroof - Navigation
2017 Nissan Murano
SV - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$26,980
+ taxes & licensing
55,806KM
Used
VIN 5N1AZ2MH3HN133805
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0038A
- Mileage 55,806 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate!
Compare at $28599 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $26980!
This Nissan Murano is a smart choice if you want an upscale crossover without having to step up to a luxury brand. This 2017 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 55,806 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Murano's trim level is SV. This Murano SV is a picture of versatility. It comes with all-wheel drive, a power panoramic moonroof, remote start, a power liftgate, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, an AM/FM CD player with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, front and rear USB ports, navigation, a rearview camera, dual zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera.
Payments from $420.38 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2017 Nissan Murano