Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Nissan Murano

SV - Sunroof - Navigation - $166 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Murano

SV - Sunroof - Navigation - $166 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$23,756

+ taxes & licensing

  • 28,957KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4671924
  • Stock #: 19-1222A
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH3HN186004
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate!

Compare at $25181 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $23756!

For a stylish, well-appointed crossover that won't break the bank, this versatile Nissan Murano delivers a fantastic value. This 2017 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 28,957 kms. It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Murano's trim level is SV. This Murano SV is a picture of versatility. It comes with all-wheel drive, a power panoramic moonroof, remote start, a power liftgate, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, an AM/FM CD player with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, front and rear USB ports, navigation, a rearview camera, dual zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $165.23 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Windows
  • Sunroof
Convenience
  • remote start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
  • Power Liftgate
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2012 Toyota RAV4 Spo...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 41,684 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Soul 4u - ...
 162,545 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Send A Message