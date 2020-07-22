Menu
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

117,327 KM

Details Description Features

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum - Sunroof - Navigation - $167 B/W

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum - Sunroof - Navigation - $167 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

117,327KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5607129
  Stock #: 20-1046A
  VIN: 5N1DR2MM7HC634878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,327 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats!

Compare at $25438 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $23998!

Versatility meets style in this extremely capable Nissan Pathfinder. This 2017 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 117,327 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Pathfinder's trim level is Platinum. Upgrade to this Pathfinder Platinum and experience luxury with capability. It comes with a dual panel panoramic moonroof, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose 13-speaker premium audio, tri-zone entertainment system with a DVD player, HDMI input, and wireless headphones, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a heated steering wheel, an around view monitor, remote start, forward emergency braking, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Dvd Player, Premium Sound Package.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $166.91 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
dvd player
Bluetooth
Heated Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Navigation
Trailer Wiring Harness
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Premium Sound Package
Carpet Floor Trim
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Regular Amplifier
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Black Bodyside Cladding
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
5.58 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,682 kgs (5,913 lbs)
82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Right Side Camera
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Left Side Camera
Engine: 3.5L DI V6
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Around View Monitor Front Camera
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Fixed 50-50 Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Tires: P235/55R20 All-Season
60-40 Folding EZ Flex Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Wheels: 20" Machined Aluminum-Alloy
Front Heated & Cooled Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/memory and power lumbar support and 4-way power adjustable passenger seat
NissanConnect w/Navigation -inc: voice recognition for navigation w/1-shot voice destination entry and SiriusXM Traffic w/3 months of service
Bilstein Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Forward Emergency Braking (FEB) and

