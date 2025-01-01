$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Qashqai
SV
2017 Nissan Qashqai
SV
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,456KM
VIN JN1BJ1CR1HW102747
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2209
- Mileage 122,456 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel
This Nissan Qashqai is a small, nimble crossover with a pleasant interior and impressive features. This 2017 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 122,456 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Qashqai's trim level is SV. The SV trim is a nice blend of features and value. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, heated front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote engine start system with intelligent climate control, a power sliding moonroof, fog lights, and more.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2017 Nissan Qashqai