Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel

This Nissan Qashqai is a small, nimble crossover with a pleasant interior and impressive features. This 2017 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 122,456 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Qashqais trim level is SV. The SV trim is a nice blend of features and value. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, heated front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote engine start system with intelligent climate control, a power sliding moonroof, fog lights, and more.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2017 Nissan Qashqai

122,456 KM

Details Description

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SV

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,456KM
VIN JN1BJ1CR1HW102747

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2209
  • Mileage 122,456 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel

This Nissan Qashqai is a small, nimble crossover with a pleasant interior and impressive features. This 2017 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 122,456 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Qashqai's trim level is SV. The SV trim is a nice blend of features and value. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, heated front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote engine start system with intelligent climate control, a power sliding moonroof, fog lights, and more.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2017 Nissan Qashqai