2017 Nissan Qashqai

- Windows
-
- Convenience
-
- remote start
- Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Bluetooth
- Integrated roof antenna
- Comfort
-
- Powertrain
-
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Black grille w/chrome accents
- Safety
-
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Exterior
-
- Additional Features
-
- Rear View Camera
- SPLASH GUARDS
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Rigid cargo cover
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- Illuminated glove box
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Black rear bumper
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- 110 amp alternator
- Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Full Carpet Floor Covering
- 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Electric Power-Assist Steering
- 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 55 L Fuel Tank
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
- Bucket Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4
- Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger's seat
