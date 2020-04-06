2017 Nissan Qashqai

Windows Sunroof Convenience remote start

Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Integrated roof antenna Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles

Black grille w/chrome accents Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Rear View Camera

SPLASH GUARDS

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Rigid cargo cover

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

Illuminated glove box

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Black rear bumper

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Driver And Passenger Door Bins

110 amp alternator

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

1 12V DC Power Outlet

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Full Carpet Floor Covering

60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Electric Power-Assist Steering

6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet

RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

55 L Fuel Tank

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Bucket Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4

Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger's seat

