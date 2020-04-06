Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SV - Sunroof - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SV - Sunroof - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 85,375KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4879221
  • Stock #: B006
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CP9HW008307
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Remote Start!

This Nissan Qashqai is comfortable and quiet and has plenty of technology. This 2017 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 85,375 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Qashqai's trim level is SV. The SV trim is a nice blend of features and value. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, heated front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote engine start system with intelligent climate control, a power sliding moonroof, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel.



Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Windows
  • Sunroof
Convenience
  • remote start
  • Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Integrated roof antenna
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Rigid cargo cover
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Black rear bumper
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • 110 amp alternator
  • Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering
  • 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 55 L Fuel Tank
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
  • Bucket Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4
  • Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger's seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti QX50 B...
 63,710 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Infiniti QX60 A...
 58,800 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Send A Message