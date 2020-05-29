Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SV - Sunroof - Bluetooth

SV - Sunroof - Bluetooth

Location

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,301KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5132027
  • Stock #: 20-1101A
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CP4HW003306
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Remote Start!

This Nissan Qashqai is comfortable and quiet and has plenty of technology. This 2017 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 30,301 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Qashqai's trim level is SV. The SV trim is a nice blend of features and value. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, heated front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote engine start system with intelligent climate control, a power sliding moonroof, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel.


Windows
  • Sunroof
Convenience
  • remote start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

