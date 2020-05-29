+ taxes & licensing
613-714-8880
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Remote Start!
This Nissan Qashqai is comfortable and quiet and has plenty of technology. This 2017 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 30,301 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Qashqai's trim level is SV. The SV trim is a nice blend of features and value. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, heated front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote engine start system with intelligent climate control, a power sliding moonroof, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel.
o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2