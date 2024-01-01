$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue
S - SiriusXM
2017 Nissan Rogue
S - SiriusXM
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
140,000KM
VIN 5N1AT2MVXHC748659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!
Whether you're running errands around town or eating up miles on the highway, this Nissan Rogue is a capable companion. This 2017 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 140,000 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is S. This Nissan Rogue S is a versatile crossover at a great value. It comes with Bluetooth hands-free phone system, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, a folding, sliding, reclining second-row bench seat, heated front seats, air conditioning, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Bluetooth.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2017 Nissan Rogue