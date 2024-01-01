Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!</b><br> <br> Whether youre running errands around town or eating up miles on the highway, this Nissan Rogue is a capable companion. This 2017 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 140,000 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Rogues trim level is S. This Nissan Rogue S is a versatile crossover at a great value. It comes with Bluetooth hands-free phone system, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, a folding, sliding, reclining second-row bench seat, heated front seats, air conditioning, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Bluetooth. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2017 Nissan Rogue

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Nissan Rogue

S - SiriusXM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

S - SiriusXM

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
140,000KM
VIN 5N1AT2MVXHC748659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!

Whether you're running errands around town or eating up miles on the highway, this Nissan Rogue is a capable companion. This 2017 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 140,000 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogue's trim level is S. This Nissan Rogue S is a versatile crossover at a great value. It comes with Bluetooth hands-free phone system, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, a folding, sliding, reclining second-row bench seat, heated front seats, air conditioning, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Bluetooth.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Interior

Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2018 Ford Escape S - Low Mileage for sale in Nepean, ON
2018 Ford Escape S - Low Mileage 69,832 KM $17,598 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Cadillac SRX Performance Collection for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Cadillac SRX Performance Collection 185,780 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Cadillac XT6 Sport - Brembo Brakes - Cooled Seats for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Cadillac XT6 Sport - Brembo Brakes - Cooled Seats 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue