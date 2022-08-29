Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

67,821 KM

Details Description Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

67,821KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9169303
  • Stock #: N00668C
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV8HC740155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,821 KM

Vehicle Description

This Nissan Rogue delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L engine powering this Variable transmission. Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode.*This Nissan Rogue Comes Equipped with These Options *Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Nissan Rogue come see us at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2. Just minutes away!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Rear Spoiler
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

