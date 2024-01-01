$13,079+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Sentra
SR Turbo - $48.45 /Wk
2017 Nissan Sentra
SR Turbo - $48.45 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$13,079
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,690KM
VIN 3N1CB7AP8HY212063
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0134A
- Mileage 98,690 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows
Looking for an affordable car, but don't want something boring? This Nissan Sentra is the answer. This 2017 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This sedan has 98,690 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is SR Turbo. Add some power and performance to this Sentra with the SR Turbo trim. It comes with tuned suspension and steering, upgraded brakes, a chrome exhaust finisher, fog lights, a rear spoiler, premium sport cloth seats which are heated in front, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, a rearview camera, air conditioning, power windows, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $48.45 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$13,079
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2017 Nissan Sentra