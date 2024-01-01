Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows</b><br> <br> Looking for an affordable car, but dont want something boring? This Nissan Sentra is the answer. This 2017 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features youll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what youve been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This sedan has 98,690 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Sentras trim level is SR Turbo. Add some power and performance to this Sentra with the SR Turbo trim. It comes with tuned suspension and steering, upgraded brakes, a chrome exhaust finisher, fog lights, a rear spoiler, premium sport cloth seats which are heated in front, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, a rearview camera, air conditioning, power windows, and more.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of <b>$48.45</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2017 Nissan Sentra

98,690 KM

Details Description

$13,079

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Nissan Sentra

SR Turbo - $48.45 /Wk

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Sentra

SR Turbo - $48.45 /Wk

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$13,079

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,690KM
VIN 3N1CB7AP8HY212063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-0134A
  • Mileage 98,690 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows

Looking for an affordable car, but don't want something boring? This Nissan Sentra is the answer. This 2017 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This sedan has 98,690 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Sentra's trim level is SR Turbo. Add some power and performance to this Sentra with the SR Turbo trim. It comes with tuned suspension and steering, upgraded brakes, a chrome exhaust finisher, fog lights, a rear spoiler, premium sport cloth seats which are heated in front, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, a rearview camera, air conditioning, power windows, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $48.45 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury PREMIUM, 6.2 V8, SUNROOF, PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, MAG RIDE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury PREMIUM, 6.2 V8, SUNROOF, PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, MAG RIDE 32,700 KM $102,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats for sale in Orleans, ON
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats 51,573 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Frontier SV for sale in Orleans, ON
2018 Nissan Frontier SV 98,621 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-8883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,079

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Sentra