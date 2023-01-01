Menu
2017 Nissan Titan

0 KM

Details Description

$34,980

+ tax & licensing
$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2017 Nissan Titan

2017 Nissan Titan

2017 Nissan Titan

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10512888
  • Stock #: 23-0441A
  • VIN: 1N6AA1E56HN563352

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-0441A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $37079 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $34980!

This Nissan Titan is a top choice in a very competitive field of pickup trucks. This 2017 Nissan Titan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.


Payments from $545.03 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

