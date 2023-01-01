$34,980+ tax & licensing
$34,980
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Titan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-0441A
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
This Nissan Titan is a top choice in a very competitive field of pickup trucks. This 2017 Nissan Titan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Payments from $545.03 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.
