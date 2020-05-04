Menu
2017 Nissan Titan

SV - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,494KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4988427
  • Stock #: 19-1384B
  • VIN: 1N6AA1E54HN529202
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Doors!

This Nissan Titan is a tempting alternative to the more ubiquitous pickup trucks on the market. This 2017 Nissan Titan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 90,494 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Titan's trim level is SV. The SV trim blends features and value in this rugged pickup. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with six-speaker audio, Bluetooth hands-free phone system and streaming audio, SiriusXM, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry with push-button ignition, power heated mirrors with integrated turn signals, chrome trim, aluminum wheels, front tow hooks, trailer sway control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Doors, Cruise Control.



Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
Power Options
  • POWER DOORS
Additional Features
  • SiriusXM

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

