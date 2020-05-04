500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Doors!
This Nissan Titan is a tempting alternative to the more ubiquitous pickup trucks on the market. This 2017 Nissan Titan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 90,494 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Titan's trim level is SV. The SV trim blends features and value in this rugged pickup. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with six-speaker audio, Bluetooth hands-free phone system and streaming audio, SiriusXM, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry with push-button ignition, power heated mirrors with integrated turn signals, chrome trim, aluminum wheels, front tow hooks, trailer sway control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
