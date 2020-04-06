Menu
2017 RAM 1500

ST

2017 RAM 1500

ST

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,999KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4880397
  • Stock #: K01129A
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT5HG522005
Exterior Colour
Brilliant black crystal pearl
Interior Colour
Diesel Grey/Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This Ram 1500 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 X 7 ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD). This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic , SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper, Chrome Appearance Group, Popular Equipment Group, Carpet Floor Covering, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum, Bright Grille, Bright Front Bumper, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, RADIO: UCONNECT 3.0 -inc: Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Carpet Floor Covering, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, GVWR: 3,129 KGS (6,900 LBS), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD), DIESEL GREY/BLACK, CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, CARPET FLOOR COVERING, BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL. Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years. Visit Us Today Treat yourself- stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to make this car yours today! Call Capital Dodge Today!Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait ? Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 8 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • A/T
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Requires Subscription

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

