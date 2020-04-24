2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
This Ram 1500 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 9 CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS (DISC), Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, Centre Hub, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS. This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Centre Hub, Body Colour Front Fascia, Body Colour Grille, Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Ram 1500 Express Group , REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, RED PEARL, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Front & Rear Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD), DIESEL GREY/BLACK, CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, CLASS IV HITCH RECEIVER, BLACK TUBULAR SIDE STEPS, 3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO. Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years. Stop By Today A short visit to Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 can get you a reliable 1500 today! Call Capital Dodge Today!Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait ? Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
