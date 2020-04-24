Menu
2017 RAM 1500

Express

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 83,548KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4938747
  • Stock #: K01068A
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT9HG734745
Exterior Colour
RED PEARL
Interior Colour
Diesel Grey/Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This Ram 1500 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 9 CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS (DISC), Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, Centre Hub, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS. This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Centre Hub, Body Colour Front Fascia, Body Colour Grille, Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Ram 1500 Express Group , REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, RED PEARL, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Front & Rear Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD), DIESEL GREY/BLACK, CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, CLASS IV HITCH RECEIVER, BLACK TUBULAR SIDE STEPS, 3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO. Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years. Stop By Today A short visit to Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 can get you a reliable 1500 today! Call Capital Dodge Today!Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait ? Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 8 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • A/T
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

