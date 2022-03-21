Menu
2017 RAM 1500

109,710 KM

Details Description Features

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

109,710KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8672891
  • Stock #: N00161A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MTXHS754329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,710 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 9 POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD), TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS (STD).*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) , SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Humidity Sensor, SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4 DISPLAY -inc: GPS Navigation, POWER SUNROOF, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, PARK-SENSE REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2.*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

