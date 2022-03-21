$38,999 + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 7 1 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8672891

8672891 Stock #: N00161A

N00161A VIN: 1C6RR7MTXHS754329

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 109,710 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

