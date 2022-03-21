$28,999+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8699318
- Stock #: P3409A
- VIN: 1C6RR7LM2HS871770
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sport Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3409A
- Mileage 158,087 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 1500 delivers a Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD), TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control, Bright Power Trailer Tow Mirrors, Bright Exterior Mirrors, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Trailer Tow Mirrors, Class IV Hitch Receiver, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28X BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD), Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, Bright Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Bright Grille w/Bright Billets, Bright Exterior Mirrors, Electric Shift On Demand Transfer Case, Tow Hooks, Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, Big Horn Badge, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Underhood Lamp, Pickup Box Lighting, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Glove Box Lamp, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, 7 Customizable Cluster Display, Overhead Console/Garage Door Opener , SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, RED PEARL, RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4 DISPLAY -inc: Humidity Sensor, 8.4 Touchscreen, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, 7 Customizable Cluster Display, Nav-Ready, See Retailer for Details, NOTE: Activation fee required, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, PARK-SENSE REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM, GVWR: 3,152 KGS (6,950 LBS), ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), 3.0L Diesel Badge, 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Maximum Duty Engine Cooling, Next Generation Engine Controller, 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio, Winter Front Grille Cover, 230 Amp Alternator, 98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank, GVWR: 3,152 kgs (6,950 lbs), DIESEL GREY/BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Bucket Seats, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage, Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust, Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *Stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
