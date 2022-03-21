$28,999+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8943310
- Stock #: P3398
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT9HG792242
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,028 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 9 CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS (DISC), Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, Centre Hub, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Centre Hub, Body Colour Front Fascia, Body Colour Grille, Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Ram 1500 Express Group , REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Front & Rear Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD), DIESEL GREY/BLACK, CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, CLASS IV HITCH RECEIVER, BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE, 3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2.*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
