2017 RAM 1500

86,911 KM

Details

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

SLT

2017 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

86,911KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9289486
  • Stock #: N00679C
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT0HS864906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,911 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 8 SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Semi-Gloss Black Hub, Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters, Black Rotary Shifter, Electronic Shift, TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26T OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK), Black Door Handles, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Outdoorsman Badging, Accent Fender Flares, Outdoorsman Group, Rear Extra HD Shock Absorbers, Body Colour Grille, 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, Transfer Case Skid Plate, Front Suspension Skid Plate, Tow Hooks , REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, REAR CAMERA & PARK ASSIST GROUP -inc: ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist System, RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4 DISPLAY -inc: Humidity Sensor, 8.4 Touchscreen, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, GPS Navigation, 7 Customizable Cluster Display, POWER SUNROOF, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM, MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION W/OUTDOORSMAN, MONOTONE OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Bright Front & Rear Bumpers, Body Colour Fender Flares.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 can get you a dependable 1500 today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

