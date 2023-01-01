Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

81,377 KM

Details Description Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

  1. 9843314
  2. 9843314
  3. 9843314
  4. 9843314
  5. 9843314
  6. 9843314
  7. 9843314
  8. 9843314
  9. 9843314
Contact Seller

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
81,377KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9843314
  • Stock #: N00697A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT9HS791921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,377 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 9 CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS (DISC), Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Body-Colour Front Fascia, Body Colour Grille, Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Ram 1500 Express Group , REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Front & Rear Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, MAXIMUM STEEL METALLIC, GVWR: 3,129 KGS (6,900 LBS), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS, DIESEL GREY/BLACK, CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, CLASS IV HITCH RECEIVER, 3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *Stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2021 Jeep Wrangler S...
 27,346 KM
$43,999 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 ST
 81,377 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Limited
 26,792 KM
$71,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-271-XXXX

(click to show)

613-271-7114

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory