2017 RAM 2500
LONGHORN
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N00489A
- Mileage 129,403 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 2500 boasts a Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DG7) -inc: 3.42 Axle Ratio, Transmission Oil Cooler, TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE, REAR AUTO-LEVELLING AIR SUSPENSION.*This Ram 2500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FM LIMITED -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7), Front & Rear Luxury Floor Mats, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Wood, Limited Tailgate Applique 4x4, Bright Limited Bodyside Moulding, Painted Front Bumper, Bright RAM Tailgate Badge, 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, Locking Tailgate, Bed Cargo Divider/Extender, Painted Rear Bumper, RAM 2500 Badge, Bright Grille w/RAM Letters, Leather-Wrapped Grab Handle, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Bright Belt Mouldings, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control, Limited Decor Group, Body-Colour Fender Flares, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Luxury Door Trim Panel, Delete Wheel Spats, Bright Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps, Premium Instrument Cluster w/Display Screen , RAMBOX DELETE, POWER SUNROOF, HEAVY-DUTY SNOWPLOW PREP GROUP, GVWR: 4,535 KGS (10,000 LBS), ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), 180-Amp Alternator, Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge, Current Generation Engine Controller, Diesel Exhaust Brake, 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel, GVWR: 4,535 kgs (10,000 lbs), RAM Active Air, Winter Front Grille Cover, CLEARANCE LAMPS, CENTRE HIGH-MOUNT STOP LAMP W/CAM, BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, BLACK/BLACK, LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to make this car yours today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
