2017 Subaru Forester
2.5i Convenience - Heated Seats
2017 Subaru Forester
2.5i Convenience - Heated Seats
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
Used
110,227KM
VIN JF2SJEDC0HH422288
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0508A
- Mileage 110,227 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheel, Power Seats!
This is the best compact compact crossover for you if you want a brilliantly packaged backpack of a car. carpreview.com This 2017 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 110,227 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Forester's trim level is 2.5i Convenience. The 2.5i Convenience package adds stylish 17 inch aluminum wheels, a 10 way power driver seat, automatic headlights and a roofline spoiler for some extra style over the base 2.5i. These features are an excellent addition to its standard Bluetooth, SiriusXM radio and 6.2-inch touch screen infotainment system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheel, Power Seats, Touch Screen .
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
Aha Selective Service Internet Access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: high/low level settings for heat, 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support and 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
4 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Black Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P225/60R17 98H Yokohama Geolandar G91 AS -inc: Mud and snow
Wheels: 17" x 7" 6 Spoke Design Aluminum Alloy
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Power Options
Power Seats
Mechanical
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
60 L Fuel Tank
3.700 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,032 kgs (4,479 lbs)
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 4-Cylinder -inc: Horizontally opposed, electronic throttle control and active valve control system
Additional Features
Touch Screen
Aluminum Wheel
SiriusXM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Descent Control
2017 Subaru Forester