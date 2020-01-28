Compare at $25292 - Our Price is just $24555!



Tough, go-anywhere capability, class-leading safety, and a comfortable ride: The 2017 Subaru Outback is a the best-in class choice. This 2017 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



With an emphasis on adventure, the 2017 Subaru Outback is outfitted with features that fuel activity and help you rediscover the world around you. Confidence comes standard with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive ensuring that you have an outstanding grip in snow, rain or ice. Rugged in appearance and performance, the 2017 Subaru Outback has the looks and durability to traverse a trail or create a new one.This wagon has 72,821 kms. It's crystal white pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/financing







Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.