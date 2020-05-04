501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
+ taxes & licensing
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats!
Our showroom is currently closed due to Covid-19 until further notice. If you are interested in the purchase or lease of a new or used vehicle please reach out to our Sales Manager Kevin Heyerhoff directly. We are able to provide our services and sell vehicles remotely through our many social and online channels.
Kevin Heyerhoff
613-592-8484 ext 2111
kheyerhoff@myers.ca
With amazing on board entertainment and ultimate comfort, your passengers might not want to reach their destination. This 2017 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Space, safety, and style. These are the things you expect from a mid-size SUV and the 2017 Toyota Highlander delivers. It has interior comfort to get the whole family where they need to go with a smooth, enjoyable ride for everyone. It's even fun for the driver with responsive performance and modern technology at your fingertips. The competition doesn't compare to the Highlander.This SUV has 44,231 kms. It's midnight black metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Highlander's trim level is Limited. Experience style and presence in the top of the range 2017 Toyota Highlander Limited. This amazing SUV features premium options such as full time all wheel drive, stylish aluminum wheels, 1st and 2nd row sunroof with sunshade, heated wipers, roof rack rails, front fog lamps, perimeter and approach lights, JBL synthesis premium audio with Easy Speak voice recognition, Sirius XM satellite radio, 12 speakers, premium integrated navigation, power windows front and rear, heated and ventilated front leather captain seats with power adjustment and memory, heated steering wheel, power tailgate, proximity entry and push button start, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, distance pacing cruise control, perimeter alarm, blind spot sensor and monitor, forward and rear collision alert, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360 camera view of the vehicle. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/financing
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
