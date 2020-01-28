Low Mileage!



Compare at $20595 - Our Price is just $19995!



As The Car Connection says of the 2017 Volkswagen Beetle, it is perky, fun-to-drive small cars that have far more of a focus on the design statement and the suggested lifestyle that goes with it. This 2017 Volkswagen Beetle is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



Nostalgia might make you take a second look at the 2017 Volkswagen Beetle, but the modern features and comfort will entice you to go for a drive. This model continues with its retro styling in a toned-down way while focusing more on function and convenience. This low mileage hatchback has just 16,876 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/financing







Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.