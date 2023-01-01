$18,996+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagen Comfortline
2017 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagen Comfortline
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$18,996
+ taxes & licensing
146,202KM
Used
VIN 3VW017AU3HM506984
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11771A
- Mileage 146,202 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels!
Compare at $19566 - Our Price is just $18996!
If youre looking for the cargo-holding ability and comfort of a compact SUV, but you dont fancy the high step-in height or visibility-limiting narrow side windows, the 2017 VW Golf SportWagen makes an excellent runner-up, says KBB.com. This 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Youre sure to stand out driving the 2017 Golf SportWagen. This unique model offers the cargo capability of an SUV and the comfort of a sedan. Modern styling and amenities ensure it meets the needs of a range of car buyers, enhancing the versatile appeal of this model.This wagon has 146,202 kms. It's pure white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Golf SportWagen's trim level is Comfortline. Comfort is found throughout the 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Comfortline with heated front seats, which include power adjustment. Additional features for this model include proximity key with push button start, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, a leather wrapped steering wheel, eight-speaker audio system, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Cornering Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Vehicle Emissions: SULEV II
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.0 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 2,050 kg
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.6 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Rear Head Room: 980 mm
Front Head Room: 980 mm
Overall Length: 4,562 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm
Rear Leg Room: 903 mm
Curb weight: 1,523 kg
Wheelbase: 2,629 mm
Overall height: 1,481 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,799 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,883 L
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
1 USB port
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay) Mirroring
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$18,996
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2017 Volkswagen Golf