$17,111+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf
GTI 5-Door Autobahn - Navigation
2017 Volkswagen Golf
GTI 5-Door Autobahn - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$17,111
+ taxes & licensing
177,806KM
Used
VIN 3VW4T7AU8HM008369
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11833A
- Mileage 177,806 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera!
Compare at $17624 - Our Price is just $17111!
Seamlessly combining fun with practicality, the GTI is a sports car you can drive every day. This 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2017 Golf GTI is versatile and practical, making it a solid choice for drivers. However, it also provides peppy performance and easy handling, allowing it to be a fun option as well. With numerous features to comfort and entertain, you wont be in a hurry to arrive at your destination when youre driving this exciting GTI.This hatchback has 177,806 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 210HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Golf GTI's trim level is 5-Door Autobahn. The 5-Door Autobahn trim on this GTI adds a few perks to make your drive even more fun. Aside from the thrilling drive, it gives you Bluetooth with voice activation control, AndroidAuto, Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink, SiriusXM satellite radio, navigation, Fender premium audio, a panoramic sunroof, automatic bi-xenon headlights, and keyless entry with push-button start. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Cornering Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Type of tires: Performance AS
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Sport
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Vehicle Emissions: SULEV II
Wheel Width: 7.5
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/aluminum shift knob trim
Self-leveling headlights
Tires: Profile: 40
Premium Sound Package
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Head Room: 975 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.6 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,930 kg
Rear Leg Room: 903 mm
Rear Head Room: 967 mm
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Fender
Max cargo capacity: 1,492 L
Overall Length: 4,268 mm
Overall height: 1,442 mm
Wheelbase: 2,631 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,799 mm
Curb weight: 1,400 kg
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
1 USB port
Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay) Mirroring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Myers Automotive Group
2017 Volkswagen Golf