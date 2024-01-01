$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf
Trendline - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
2017 Volkswagen Golf
Trendline - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
109,130KM
VIN 3VW217AU5HM010089
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,130 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows!
Compact cars have always been Volkswagen's strong suit and this Golf is no different. It's comfortable, economical, and fun to drive. This 2017 Volkswagen Golf is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2017 Volkswagen Golf strikes the perfect balance of a practical, economical hatchback that's also a blast to drive. From the comfortable ride to the exciting drive, there's something for everyone to love in the Golf. Come check it out and see what the hype is about!This hatchback has 109,130 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Golf's trim level is Trendline. As an entry-level model, the 2017 Volkswagen Golf Trendline keeps everyone happy with an eight-speaker audio system and five-inch touchscreen. Additional features on this model include eight-way adjustable front seats, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows and door locks, Bluetooth connectivity and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, .
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2017 Volkswagen Golf