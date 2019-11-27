Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.8T Cmfrtline DSG 6sp at w/Tip 4MOTION

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.8T Cmfrtline DSG 6sp at w/Tip 4MOTION

Location

Myers Automotive Group

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-596-8989

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,054KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4373805
  • Stock #: L2220
  • VIN: 3VWC17AU0HM509323
Exterior Colour
Platinum Grey Metallic
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
As the only compact station wagon in the sub-$25,000 price range, VWs 2017 SportWagen is ideal for those needing more room than the average hatchback provides, but who have no need for a small SUV, according to KBB.com. This 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Youre sure to stand out driving the 2017 Golf SportWagen. This unique model offers the cargo capability of an SUV and the comfort of a sedan. Modern styling and amenities ensure it meets the needs of a range of car buyers, enhancing the versatile appeal of this model.This wagon has 52054 kms. It's platinum grey metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link :https://www.myersvw.ca/en/financing



Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2013 Infiniti JX35 A...
 146,901 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Honda Civic Sed...
 77,927 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 119,980 KM
$9,472 + tax & lic
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Volkswagen

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-8989

Send A Message