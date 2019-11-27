As the only compact station wagon in the sub-$25,000 price range, VWs 2017 SportWagen is ideal for those needing more room than the average hatchback provides, but who have no need for a small SUV, according to KBB.com. This 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



Youre sure to stand out driving the 2017 Golf SportWagen. This unique model offers the cargo capability of an SUV and the comfort of a sedan. Modern styling and amenities ensure it meets the needs of a range of car buyers, enhancing the versatile appeal of this model.This wagon has 52054 kms. It's platinum grey metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



