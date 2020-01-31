Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera!



Seamlessly combining fun with practicality, the GTI is a sports car you can drive every day. This 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



The 2017 Golf GTI is versatile and practical, making it a solid choice for drivers. However, it also provides peppy performance and easy handling, allowing it to be a fun option as well. With numerous features to comfort and entertain, you wont be in a hurry to arrive at your destination when youre driving this exciting GTI.This hatchback has 41,684 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 210HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Golf GTI's trim level is 5-Door Autobahn. The 5-Door Autobahn trim on this GTI adds a few perks to make your drive even more fun. Aside from the thrilling drive, it gives you Bluetooth with voice activation control, AndroidAuto, Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink, SiriusXM satellite radio, navigation, Fender premium audio, a panoramic sunroof, automatic bi-xenon headlights, and keyless entry with push-button start. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.



Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

