2017 Volkswagen Golf

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Air filtration Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Trim Body-coloured door handles Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM 140 Amp Alternator Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Front And Rear Map Lights Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Wheels w/Silver Accents Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Body-Coloured Rear Bumper 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Full-Time All-Wheel Drive 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet 50 L Fuel Tank Audio Theft Deterrent Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet 60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 1.8 TSI 170HP Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity -inc: voice activation Passenger Seat 4.38 Axle Ratio Transmission: 6-Speed DSG Automatic w/Tiptronic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.