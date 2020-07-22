If youre looking for the cargo-holding ability and comfort of a compact SUV, but you dont fancy the high step-in height or visibility-limiting narrow side windows, the 2017 VW Golf SportWagen makes an excellent runner-up, says KBB.com. This 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Youre sure to stand out driving the 2017 Golf SportWagen. This unique model offers the cargo capability of an SUV and the comfort of a sedan. Modern styling and amenities ensure it meets the needs of a range of car buyers, enhancing the versatile appeal of this model.This wagon has 69,075 kms. It's night blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Golf SportWagen's trim level is Comfortline. Comfort is found throughout the 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Comfortline with heated front seats, which include power adjustment. Additional features for this model include proximity key with push button start, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, a leather wrapped steering wheel, eight-speaker audio system, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report. Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Air filtration
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Remote Keyless Entry
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bluetooth
Engine Oil Cooler
Body-coloured door handles
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
140 Amp Alternator
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
50 L Fuel Tank
Audio Theft Deterrent
Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.8 TSI 170HP
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity -inc: voice activation
Passenger Seat
4.38 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed DSG Automatic w/Tiptronic
