$18,976+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
Wolfsburg Edition - Sunroof
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
Wolfsburg Edition - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$18,976
+ taxes & licensing
43,975KM
Used
VIN 3VWDB7AJ9HM239242
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silk Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11669A
- Mileage 43,975 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels!
Compare at $19545 - Our Price is just $18976!
For a contemporary compact with a personality that sets it apart from the crowd, consider this Volkswagen Jetta. This 2017 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Whether youre looking for straight-up performance, eye-catching good looks, or advanced technology, this Jetta delivers it all with Volkswagen style. And this Jetta has a little something special the others are missing - a genuine personality. Make every mile more memorable in this Volkswagen Jetta. This low mileage sedan has just 43,975 kms. It's silk blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 150HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Jetta's trim level is Wolfsburg Edition. Upgrade to this Jetta Wolfsburg Edition to get an excellent blend of features and value. It comes with a color touchscreen radio with SiriusXM, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a rearview camera, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, automatic headlights, steering wheel audio and cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/piano black steering wheel trim
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.5 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.2 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Overall height: 1,453 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,362 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Max Cargo Capacity: 445 L
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Head Room: 943 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,401 mm
Overall Width: 1,778 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,900 kg
Front Head Room: 970 mm
Wheelbase: 2,651 mm
Rear Leg Room: 967 mm
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 4,656 mm
Curb weight: 1,372 kg
SiriusXM
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
1 USB port
App-Connect mirroring
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$18,976
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2017 Volkswagen Jetta