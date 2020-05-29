Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-8989

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Jetta

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Wolfsburg Edition - Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Wolfsburg Edition - Sunroof

Location

Myers Automotive Group

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-596-8989

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,384KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5174162
  • Stock #: P2333
  • VIN: 3VWDB7AJ8HM210721
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels!

A big, comfortable interior and agile handling make this Volkswagen Jetta a strong choice in its competitive segment. This 2017 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Whether youre looking for straight-up performance, eye-catching good looks, or advanced technology, this Jetta delivers it all with Volkswagen style. And this Jetta has a little something special the others are missing - a genuine personality. Make every mile more memorable in this Volkswagen Jetta. This sedan has 78,384 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 150HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Jetta's trim level is Wolfsburg Edition. Upgrade to this Jetta Wolfsburg Edition to get an excellent blend of features and value. It comes with a color touchscreen radio with SiriusXM, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a rearview camera, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, automatic headlights, steering wheel audio and cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/financing



Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Windows
  • Sunroof
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2015 Honda Civic Sed...
 76,737 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 73,976 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 78,384 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Volkswagen

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-8989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory