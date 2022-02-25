$CALL+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
57,973KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8356095
- Stock #: 10670A
- VIN: 3VWL17AJ2HM398487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black - Vienna Lthr
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10670A
- Mileage 57,973 KM
Vehicle Description
For a contemporary compact with a personality that sets it apart from the crowd, consider this Volkswagen Jetta. This 2017 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Whether youre looking for straight-up performance, eye-catching good looks, or advanced technology, this Jetta delivers it all with Volkswagen style. And this Jetta has a little something special the others are missing - a genuine personality. Make every mile more memorable in this Volkswagen Jetta. This low mileage sedan has just 57,973 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Jetta's trim level is Highline. The Highline trim pushes this humble Jetta into luxury territory. It comes loaded with features like blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, leather seats which are heated in front, a color touchscreen radio with SiriusXM, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, fog lamps, steering wheel audio and cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Fog Lights, Blind Spot Assist, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/financing
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Assist
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2