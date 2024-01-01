$19,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Passat
Highline - Navigation
2017 Volkswagen Passat
Highline - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,635KM
VIN 1VWCT7A36HC015938
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12254A
- Mileage 83,635 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package!
Compare at $20599 - Our Price is just $19999!
If the idea of owning an affordable German sedan sounds appealing to you, the 2017 Volkswagen Passat delivers as expected, according to Edmunds.com. This 2017 Volkswagen Passat is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Ample space for passengers and cargo is just one of the appealing features for the 2017 Volkswagen Passat. This practical and stylish sedan offers a quiet ride while providing faster acceleration. Numerous comfort and convenience features enhance the overall driving experience. This sedan has 83,635 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Passat's trim level is Highline. With the 2017 Volkswagen Passat Highline, youre always in touch and entertained. Modern technology provides plenty of fun with the Fender premium audio system, which comes with nine speakers. Discover Media features a touchscreen, App-Connect integration with smartphones and navigation. Additional amenities include heated sport seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, cruise control, dual-zone climate control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Clock: Analog
Simulated wood center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Rear door type: Trunk
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Self-leveling headlights
Premium Sound Package
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Head Room: 960 mm
Overall Width: 1,834 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,050 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.0 L/100 km
Max Cargo Capacity: 430 L
Blind Spot Detection
Front Leg Room: 1,080 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm
Rear Leg Room: 992 mm
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Fender
Overall height: 1,487 mm
Wheelbase: 2,803 mm
Front Head Room: 972 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,480 kg
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Overall Length: 4,875 mm
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam headlights
Forward Collision Mitigation : Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay) Mirroring
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2017 Volkswagen Passat