2018 Acura ILX
Premium - Leather Seats - Sunroof
60,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8357763
- Stock #: 22-0083A
- VIN: 19UDE2F74JA800669
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Plenty of standard features and a spacious cabin make this sedan comfortable for everyday driving, while its sporty look and feel make it a real driver's car, says Edmunds of the Acura ILX. This 2018 Acura ILX is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 60,000 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our ILX's trim level is Premium. Extra comfort is what you discover in this 2018 Acura ILX Premium. A leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob adds a touch of refinement while the dual-zone climate control provides for comfort. This modern ILX focuses on comfort and convenience by including features such as the six-way power driver seat and heated leather seats. Additional features include a power sunroof, aluminum wheels, push button start, remote keyless entry, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, distance pacing cruise control, wireless streaming audio, Bluetooth connectivity and a six-speaker audio system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Aluminum Wheels, Premium Sound Package.
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Premium Sound Package
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Keep Assist
Dual Zone Lane Departure Warning
