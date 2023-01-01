2018 Audi SQ5

$44,215 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 3 , 2 2 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9616357

9616357 Stock #: P3157

P3157 VIN: WA1A4AFY3J2234127

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant Black

Interior Colour Magma Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 53,225 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Power Liftgate Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Rear fog lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Profile: 45 Metal-look grille Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Overhead console: Mini Rain sensing front wipers Aluminum center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Suspension class: Sport Multi-link front suspension Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Navigation Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Surround Audio Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Aluminum dash trim Aluminum door trim Beverage cooler in glovebox Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 10 Tires: Speed Rating: W Wheel Diameter: 20 Self-leveling headlights Rear heat ducts with separate controls Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Fuel Capacity: 70 L Front Head Room: 1,021 mm Wheelbase: 2,824 mm Tires: Width: 255 mm Diameter of tires: 20.0" Rear Head Room: 958 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Leg Room: 960 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 12.7 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Shoulder Room: 1,466 mm Overall height: 1,659 mm Curb weight: 1,995 kg Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.0 L/100 km Overall Length: 4,671 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,710 L Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate Rear Shoulder Room: 1,434 mm Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 5.1 s Gross vehicle weight: 2,595 kg SiriusXM Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports Front and rear reverse sensing system Mobile Phone App Mirroring LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Type of tires: Summer Performance Front Seat Type : Sport bucket Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Overall Width: 1,893 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.