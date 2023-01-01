$44,215+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,215
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2018 Audi SQ5
2018 Audi SQ5
3.0 TFSI quattro Progressiv - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$44,215
+ taxes & licensing
53,225KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9616357
- Stock #: P3157
- VIN: WA1A4AFY3J2234127
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
- Interior Colour Magma Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3157
- Mileage 53,225 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $45541 - Our Price is just $44215!
Comfortable and handsomely styled, this Audi SQ5 provides the premium look and feel that crossover buyers crave while delivering exciting performance. This 2018 Audi SQ5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With a thrilling, high-performance engine, this Audi SQ5 offers a harmonious balance of performance you would expect from a German-engineered coupe with the inspiring confidence of an SUV. This SQ5 is an expression of Audi's aspirations and craft in the form of a comfortable, practical crossover that delivers exhilarating performance. This low mileage SUV has just 53,225 kms. It's brilliant black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 354HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our SQ5's trim level is 3.0 TFSI quattro Progressiv. The Progressiv trim adds some nice features to this versatile SQ5. It comes with an 8.3-inch display radio with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a USB port, and 10-speaker audio, a rearview camera, parking sensors, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power sunroof, a chrome grille, aluminum wheels, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 45
Metal-look grille
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Aluminum center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Suspension class: Sport
Multi-link front suspension
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Navigation
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Surround Audio
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Aluminum dash trim
Aluminum door trim
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Wheel Diameter: 20
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Front Head Room: 1,021 mm
Wheelbase: 2,824 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
Rear Head Room: 958 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Leg Room: 960 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.7 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Shoulder Room: 1,466 mm
Overall height: 1,659 mm
Curb weight: 1,995 kg
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.0 L/100 km
Overall Length: 4,671 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,710 L
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,434 mm
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 5.1 s
Gross vehicle weight: 2,595 kg
SiriusXM
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
Front and rear reverse sensing system
Mobile Phone App Mirroring
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Type of tires: Summer Performance
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Overall Width: 1,893 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2