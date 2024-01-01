$40,999+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW 3 Series
340i xDrive Sedan - Sunroof
2018 BMW 3 Series
340i xDrive Sedan - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$40,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
44,745KM
VIN WBA8B7C57JA586136
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12387A
- Mileage 44,745 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, HUD!
Compare at $42229 - Our Price is just $40999!
Elegant yet aggressive, this design of this 3 Series is beautiful in its own distinctive way. This 2018 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Reinvented yet again and made to the highest of standards, there is a reason why the 2018 BMW 3 Series is BMW's most recognizable model. The interior is constructed with the highest quality of materials offering driving comfort that is second to none, while delivering one of the best driving dynamics that can be experienced in a mid size sedan. This elegant and aggressive 3 Series will remain just as beautiful for years to come, all due to the unique and very distinct design language that has always been exclusive to this model.This low mileage sedan has just 44,745 kms. It's black sapphire metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 320HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 3 Series's trim level is 340i xDrive Sedan. This stylish BMW 340i xDrive 3 Series Sedan comes loaded with a long list of premium features such as full time all wheel drive, a power sunroof with sunshade, 9 speaker stereo with USB/Bluetooth connection and 20 GB of internal memory, heated power adjustable front seats, remote keyless entry, push button start, sport heated steering wheel, Dakota leather upholstery, dual zone climate control with separate rear controls, a back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Hud, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Run flat tires
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
REAR CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Aluminum center console trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
DVD-Audio
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Front sport seat
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Wheel Diameter: 19
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Aluminum dash trim
Aluminum door trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Wheel Width: 8.5
Tires: Profile: 35
Type of tires: Run flat performance
Tires: Speed Rating: Y
HUD
LED Lights
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.1 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Max Cargo Capacity: 368 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Blind Spot Detection
Front Head Room: 1,023 mm
Overall Width: 1,811 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,068 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
Rear Head Room: 957 mm
Curb weight: 1,750 kg
AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
Overall height: 1,434 mm
Rear Leg Room: 892 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
BMW Assist eCall
Wheelbase: 2,810 mm
Overall Length: 4,643 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Keyless ignition with push button start
1 USB port
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
4G WiFi
Gross vehicle weight: 2,165 kg
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$40,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2018 BMW 3 Series