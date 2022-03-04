0+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
76,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8461383
- Stock #: L1033A
- VIN: WBA8D9C56JEM35139
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Reinvented yet again and made to the highest of standards, there is a reason why the 2018 BMW 3 Series is BMW's most recognizable model. The interior is constructed with the highest quality of materials offering driving comfort that is second to none, while delivering one of the best driving dynamics that can be experienced in a mid size sedan. This elegant and aggressive 3 Series will remain just as beautiful for years to come, all due to the unique and very distinct design language that has always been exclusive to this model.This sedan has 76,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 248HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
