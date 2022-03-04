Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW 3 Series

76,000 KM

Details Description

0

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

Contact Seller
2018 BMW 3 Series

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

0

+ taxes & licensing

76,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8461383
  • Stock #: L1033A
  • VIN: WBA8D9C56JEM35139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Elegant yet aggressive, this design of this 3 Series is beautiful in its own distinctive way. This 2018 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Reinvented yet again and made to the highest of standards, there is a reason why the 2018 BMW 3 Series is BMW's most recognizable model. The interior is constructed with the highest quality of materials offering driving comfort that is second to none, while delivering one of the best driving dynamics that can be experienced in a mid size sedan. This elegant and aggressive 3 Series will remain just as beautiful for years to come, all due to the unique and very distinct design language that has always been exclusive to this model.This sedan has 76,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 248HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2013 Ford Focus SE ...
 216,284 KM
0 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 92,455 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 1500...
 31,254 KM
$73,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-8883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory