Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Buick Encore

0 KM

Details Description Features

$20,480

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,480

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2018 Buick Encore

2018 Buick Encore

Preferred - Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Buick Encore

Preferred - Cruise Control

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$20,480

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 9842048
  • Stock #: 23-0080A
  • VIN: KL4CJASB8JB601137

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-0080A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Bluetooth!

Compare at $21709 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $20480!

The stylish cabin in this Buick Encore is feature rich, quiet, and comfortable. This 2018 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Kanata. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Encore's trim level is Preferred. This Encore Preferred comes with Buick IntelliLink that has a 7 inch colour touchscreen, a 6 speaker audio system with bluetooth audio streaming, stylish aluminum wheels, a rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, cruise control, power windows and locks, plus many more advanced features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Bluetooth.


Payments from $319.10 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2020 Subaru ASCENT C...
 48,182 KM
$33,093 + tax & lic
2022 Subaru Outback ...
 19,843 KM
$38,980 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Classi...
 48,555 KM
$38,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory